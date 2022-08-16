Pier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE:MEG traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.53. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

