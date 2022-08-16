Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen Stock Down 0.7 %

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $253.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

