Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 3,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

