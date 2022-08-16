Pier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of MaxCyte worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MXCT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

