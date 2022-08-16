Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,174.00

Playkey (PKT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Playkey has a market cap of $102,256.85 and $61,174.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

