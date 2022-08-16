Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.
Plug Power Stock Up 1.4 %
PLUG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 28,251,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111,969. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $18,227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,144,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 820,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
