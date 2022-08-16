Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

PLUG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 28,251,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111,969. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $18,227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,144,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 820,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

