pNetwork Price Hits $0.31 (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $17.71 million and $1.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068391 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,554,116 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

