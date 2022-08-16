Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.60 million and $374,149.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

