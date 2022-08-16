PornRocket Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,567.00 (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. PornRocket has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PornRocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PornRocket has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013841 BTC.
About PornRocket
PornRocket’s total supply is 389,832,536,972,602 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
