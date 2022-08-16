Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.75 and a 200-day moving average of $324.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

