Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

