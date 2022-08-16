Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average is $255.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

