Powerledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.61 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $128.61 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

