Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 0.7 %

Premier stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Premier has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several research firms have commented on PINC. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

