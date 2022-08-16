PRIZM (PZM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,317.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $63,317.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,100,796,046 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

