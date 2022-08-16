Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Profound Medical Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Insider Activity at Profound Medical

In related news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,300. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $66,609 in the last ninety days.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

