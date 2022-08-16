Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PRLB traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,660. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 36.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.