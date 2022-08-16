PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
Shares of PSB stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64.
Institutional Trading of PS Business Parks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
See Also
