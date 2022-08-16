Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading Down 5.4%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 2,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 374,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.