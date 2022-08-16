Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Down 7.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,329,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,351,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.