Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Down 7.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,329,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,351,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$87.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

