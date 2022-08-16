PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $30.47

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.47, but opened at $31.28. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

PureTech Health Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

