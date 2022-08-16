PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $539.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

