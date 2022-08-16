Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $219,487.22

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 3% against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $219,487.22 and $28,071.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.