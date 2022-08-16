Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $420.62 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00016838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $420.62 million and approximately $42.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,289,872 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.