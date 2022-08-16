QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.64 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $1,209.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068223 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

