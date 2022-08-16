Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

KWR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.63. 66,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 60.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

