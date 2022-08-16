QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.00. 185,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.