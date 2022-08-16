QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) PT Lowered to $6.00

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

QualTek Services stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 745,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.43.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QualTek Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEK. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

