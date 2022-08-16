Quant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.90 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Quant has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $32.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $115.41 or 0.00481875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

