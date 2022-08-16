Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $400,955.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

