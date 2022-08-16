Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.17 or 0.07848860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00166417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00255600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00712984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00571103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005338 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,497,847 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

