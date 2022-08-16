Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

RXT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

