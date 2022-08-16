Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.2 %
RXT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.