Rain Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $171,972,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 840,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

