Rain Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,189 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for about 0.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 99.2% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 110.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 0.6 %

UPRO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 240,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

