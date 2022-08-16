RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,175.00

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $52.06 million and approximately $22,175.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

