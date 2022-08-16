Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 4.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.11. 13,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,913,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

