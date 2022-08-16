Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

