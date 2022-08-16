Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

