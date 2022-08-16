Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

