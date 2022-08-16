Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.