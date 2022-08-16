Rational Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WPM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.