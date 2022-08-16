Raymond James Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

