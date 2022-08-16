Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,156. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

