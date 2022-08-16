Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/18/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,525 ($18.43) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 942.20 ($11.38). 322,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,115. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 848.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 999.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,187.74. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 914.20 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

