Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.55. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063 over the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

