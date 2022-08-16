Refinable 24 Hour Volume Reaches $198,977.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $198,977.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
