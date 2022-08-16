Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 20,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 782,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,537.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE:RM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,332,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

