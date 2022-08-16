Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $21.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RS opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $22,389,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 497.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.