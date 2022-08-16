Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 5.9 %

MARK opened at $0.54 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 331,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

