Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 5.9 %
MARK opened at $0.54 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
